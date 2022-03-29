Police in Kapiri Mposhi District have recovered motor vehicles and assorted household goods worth over K 2.8 million stolen in the recent spate of house break-ins being in the district.

The recovered items include two motor vehicles namely Toyota Mark X registration number BCB 3729 believed to be used in criminal activities and an unregistered Toyota Hipsum stolen along the Kapiri-Ndola highway from a motorist who was later tied up to the tree and abandoned in the bush recently.

Household goods include Television sets, HiFis, kitchen utensils and beddings.

Other items recovered are industrial solar panels stolen from government solar milling plants in Fichisa area and 96 x 50 Kilograms of fertilizer among others.

Kapiri Mposhi Police officer Commanding, Brighson Mwape confirmed the development to ZANIS that the items were recovered during the ongoing police operation following a spate of break-ins in the district.

Mr Mwape says five suspects have since been arrested in connection with the thefts among them three former convicts recently pardoned from serving jail terms.

“This is a very strong warning to criminals who think they are clever forever, we are equal to task as police and they should not blame anyone but themselves, this is the time to refrain from criminal activities and engage in meaningful and legal means of earning a living than terrorizing residents,” Mr Mwape said.

Meanwhile, Mr Mwape advised members of the public to be on alert and report anyone to Police selling items suspected to be stolen.

He also warned members of the public against buying goods suspected to be stolen as most of the items were recovered from unsuspecting buyers.

” To be found with a property that has been stolen is a crime and members of the Public must refrain from such kinds of engagements even if you find an item being sold at a cheap price don’t buy but report to police,” Mr Mwape said.

And members of the public have commended Kapiri Mposhi District Police command for recovering the stolen items.

Speaking on behalf of the victims Henry Sinyangwe, said he did not expect his stolen goods to be recovered as he had lost confidence in the police.

” I’ve always thought reporting thefts to police is a waste of time but I’m able to testify today that my things have been recovered but we as members of the public should help the police in fighting these criminals,” Mr Sinyangwe said.