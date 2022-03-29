Zesco United on Wednesday battle not to waste a great opportunity to move within five points of leaders Red Arrows when they host Prison Leopards at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

The defending FAZ Super League champions are in hot pursuit of Arrows who are threatening to grab their crown with seven and six games left respectively before the 2021/2022 title is decided.

Zesco are second and currently tied on 48 points with third placed Green Eagles, the team who were also their last opponent on March 23 when they drew 0-0 in Choma.

The champions head into the match still without midfielder Kelvin Mubanga and defender Shemmy Mayembe who are en route back from Chipolopolo duty after playing Congo-Brazzaville and Benin in friendly matches away in Turkey over the weekend.

Zesco go into the match hoping to complete a double over 13th placed Prison whom they beat 1-0 in the first leg meeting away in Kabwe on Christmas Eve.

Victory is a must for Zesco this Wednesday that will come exactly a week before their big Ndola derby date at the same venue where they will be the away team against 11th positioned Forest Rangers who held them to a 1-1 first leg draw.