Economy
Ministers Musokotwane, Chipoka in Dubai for Expo

The Finance Minister and his Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Industry colleague Chipoka Mulenga are in Dubai, UAE attending the Dubai 2020 Expo.

On Monday, the two officials visited the Zambian Pavilion at the Expo 2020 after engaging with some prospective investors that have shown interest in the Zambian energy sector as a result of the Expo.

Zambia is among 192 countries participating in the Expo which begun on 1st October, 2021 and is coming to an end on Thursday 31st March, 2022.

This was the first visit to the Expo by Mr. Musokotwane and he was given a guided tour of the pavilion to appreciate what Zambia has to offer to the rest of the World.

Speaking during the tour, Mr. Musokotwane indicated that he was happy with all the work that was put into the expo by the Zambian Pavilion staff and that such teamwork from everyone involved has clearly yielded great results.

He also encouraged the staff to continue with that spirit of togetherness, even as the Expo comes to a close and bring that spirit back home.

Further, Mr. Mulenga commended the team for a job well done and for keeping the momentum for the last six months.

As part of the various activities that took place during the expo, Zambia celebrated her National Day on 20th January, 2022 which was officiated by President Hakainde Hichilema.

Previous articleChilanga Cement paid over K142 million in taxes last year

