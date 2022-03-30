Zesco United on Wednesday wasted a great opportunity to move within five points of leaders Red Arrows when they forced a 1-1 draw against Prison Leopards at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

The defending FAZ Super League champions, who are in hot pursuit of Arrows who are threatening to grab their crown, needed a late equaliser to deny Prison victory in this delayed match.

Zesco’s Pedro Miguel headed in the equaliser seconds away from the final whistle.

Prison took a 46th minute lead when Damiano Kola shot from the near post after a fine build up punctuated by neat passes.

Zesco thought they had taken a lead earlier in the 27 minute when Enock Sakala watched his goal ruled out for an infringement on the keeper.

Kafue referee Maimba Katiti had already pointed to the centre circle before changing his mind upon seeing his assistant’s flag.

Meanwhile, Zesco stayed second on the table with 49 points, seven behind leaders Arrows with six matches remaining in the season.

Prison are two places above relegation on 32 points in 28 matches.

In the other midweek rescheduled match, Kansanshi Dynamos thumped bottom side Konkola Blades 2-0 away in Chililabombwe to climb into the top eight.

Dave Daka and Jesse Were scored a goal each at Konkola Stadium to help Kansanshi move from 10th to 8th position on the table.

Revived Kansanshi sit on 39 points with Konkola remaining rooted at the bottom on 24 points after 28 matches played.