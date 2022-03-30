Swedish Ambassador to Zambia Anna Maj Hultgard has emphasized the need to save the planet if the world is to have continued strong biodiversity for the betterment of humanity.

Ms Hultgard says Sweden and the Swedish embassy in Zambia are focusing on issues of climate change and that the preservation of the planet is key for the sake of humanity in general.

She was speaking in Mansa today, when she called on Luapula Province Deputy Permanent Secretary Royd Mwansa and pointed out that the embassy has continued to engage different stakeholders on the preservation of the planet earth, including children.

And Luapula Province Deputy Permanent Secretary Royd Mwansa praised Sweden for the strong ties that the two countries enjoy.

Mr Mwansa disclosed that Zambia has particularly benefited a lot from a number programmes by the Swedish government through SIDA.

He also called on the Swedish embassy in Zambia to take advantage of good climatic conditions in Luapula Province to encourage investment in different sectors.