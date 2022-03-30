9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, March 30, 2022
type here...
Rural News
Updated:

Swedish Ambassador in Luapula for save planet earth campaign

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Rural News Swedish Ambassador in Luapula for save planet earth campaign
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Swedish Ambassador to Zambia Anna Maj Hultgard has emphasized the need to save the planet if the world is to have continued strong biodiversity for the betterment of humanity.

Ms Hultgard says Sweden and the Swedish embassy in Zambia are focusing on issues of climate change and that the preservation of the planet is key for the sake of humanity in general.

She was speaking in Mansa today, when she called on Luapula Province Deputy Permanent Secretary Royd Mwansa and pointed out that the embassy has continued to engage different stakeholders on the preservation of the planet earth, including children.

And Luapula Province Deputy Permanent Secretary Royd Mwansa praised Sweden for the strong ties that the two countries enjoy.

Mr Mwansa disclosed that Zambia has particularly benefited a lot from a number programmes by the Swedish government through SIDA.

He also called on the Swedish embassy in Zambia to take advantage of good climatic conditions in Luapula Province to encourage investment in different sectors.

Previous articleZICTA on an awareness campaign on digital frauds in Kawambwa

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Rural NewsChief Editor - 0

Swedish Ambassador in Luapula for save planet earth campaign

Swedish Ambassador to Zambia Anna Maj Hultgard has emphasized the need to save the planet if the world is...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Health post in Chief Chikwanda’s area set ablaze

Rural News Chief Editor - 5
Chief Chikwandwa's Chiefdom has suffered a setback after a Health Post in the area got burnt to ashes last evening. The Health Centre was set...
Read more

Police recover stolen motor vehicles and household items

Rural News Chief Editor - 0
Police in Kapiri Mposhi District have recovered motor vehicles and assorted household goods worth over K 2.8 million stolen in the recent spate...
Read more

Increased cases of Road Traffic Accident in North West Worrying

Rural News Chief Editor - 6
Solwezi General Hospital Medical Superintendent Namwaka Mukunyandela has described the condition of the 21 victims of a road traffic accident that happened...
Read more

Home Affairs launch digitalised NRC system

Rural News Chief Editor - 2
The Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security through the department of National Registration, Passport and Citizenship in Muchinga province has launched the Integrated...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.