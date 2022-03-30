National Union of Miners and Allied Workers (NUMAW) has disclosed that workers at Sino Metals in Chambishi who had gone on a seven-day work stoppage have resumed work.

NUMAW National Secretary Steven Mukupa told ZANIS that all the workers reported for work yesterday in the morning.

Mr Mukupa regretted that workers resorted to stopping work for seven days instead of addressing their challenges with management

“As a Union, we are asking the company to improve on the communication in terms of operations and profitability,” Mr Mukupa said.

Mr Mukupa also suggested that the company should improve communication with the workers on the expected output to avoid misunderstandings.

“Because sometimes you make unrealistic plans so it is important that the company improves on its communication,” he said.

And Kalulushi District Commissioner Kelly Jibinga said his office is monitoring the workers and the company to ensure that production continues.