Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Zambian Doctor Kabungo dies on CAF duty in Nigeria, FAZ mourns

Zambian Doctor Kabungo dies on CAF duty in Nigeria, FAZ mourns
FAZ has confirmed the death of Dr Joseph Kabungo who died on duty as a CAF Medical Officer in Nigeria, Abuja for the second leg, final qualifying match between Nigeria and Ghana that ended 1-1.

FAZ president Andrew Kamanga says the country had lost one of the game’s leading lights on the continent and beyond.

“Today we mourn the passing of our CAF/FIFA medical officer Dr Joseph Kabungo who was on duty as a Doping officer in Tuesday’s match involving Nigeria and Ghana, and we extend our sincere condolences to Dr Kabungo’s family and the football family at large,” Kamanga says.

“We take note that it is too early to dwell into the nitty-gritty of the cause of his death but will wait for the full report from CAF and FIFA on what exactly transpired.”

Kamanga adds: “He was a dedicated and widely loved member of our football community and his impact was vast, having also been part of the 2012 Africa Cup winning team. His death is a huge loss as Dr Kabungo was a friend and confidant to many generations of players and their families.”

Dr Kabungo was a permanent fixture at football events including the FIFA Arab Cup in Qatar which is a precursor for the 2022 World Cup. He was also part of the medical team during the Cameroon 2021 (played in 2022) Africa Cup of Nations.

“He was one of the outstanding Zambian football personalities that flew the Zambian flag at global football events. We all have to learn from his example of excellence and celebrate his legacy by breeding more hard working football Zambian administrators,” says Kamanga.

