Chitalu Chilufya pays tribute to late Professor Mukonge

Former Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya has eulogized the late Professor Lupando Munkonge for his huge contributions to the promotion of health care services in the country.

Dr. Chilufya, who was mentored by the late Professor Lupando Munkonge, described him as a teacher and pioneer of medical services in the country and managed to put Zambia on the World map.

He said Professor Munkonge was an architect of human development as he started so many programmes from undergraduates to post graduates, and has left the medical profession on the path that is irreversible.

ZANIS reports that the former Minister of health said this during the burial of Late Professor Munkonge at Leopards Memorial Park in Lusaka.

He said Munkonge was a man that served others and cared for the profession of young people in order to promote the health sector.

Dr. Chilufya further explained that Zambia has and will continue to have many professional health officers due to Professor Munkonge’s contributions in the health sector.

“The late Professor Munkonge was a mentor, a teacher and a pioneer who served the nation above self. Indeed we shall remember the son of the soil for his good works,” he said

