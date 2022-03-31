The Zambian High Commission in Nigeria says renowned football physician Dr. Joseph Kabungo died after collapsing as he was walking to a doping room with some players and officials at the Abiola Stadium in Abuja, Nigeria after a football match.

Dr. Kabungo passed on while he was on duty as a FIFA Doping Officer at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifier match between Nigeria and Ghana in Abuja, Nigeria on Tuesday night.

Conflicting media reports have surrounded the circumstances leading to Dr. Kabungo’s death.

Some media reports from Nigeria allege that Dr. Kabungo was beaten and stamped on by irate fans at the stadium and died on arrival at the hospital.

Other reports say he collapsed and died at the Stadium.

But Minister of Information and Media Chushi Kasanda in a media statement has dispelled social media reports that Dr. Kabungo died in a stampede by fans at the stadium.

Ms. Kasanda, the Chief Government spokesperson, said the Government is in touch with the Zambian High Commission in Abuja which has revealed that Dr. Kabungo died after collapsing after the match.

She said Dr. Kabungo had earlier at the stadium complained of not feeling well.

Ms. Kasanda has urged the general public to ignore social media reports that Dr. Kabungo died in a stampede.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Information and Media said the death of Dr. Kabungo is a great loss to the country and the football fraternity at large.

“Government has received with deep sorrow the death of Dr. Joseph Kabungo who died in Abuja, Nigeria on Tuesday, 29th March 2022, where he was on duty as an anti-doping officer under the Confederation of African Football (CAF) in the World Cup Qualifier match between Nigeria and Ghana. And the Government wishes to dispel social media reports that Dr. Kabungo died in a stampede by fans at the stadium,” Ms. Kasanda said in a media statement.

“Government is in touch with the Zambian High Commission in Abuja which has stated that Dr. Kabungo died after collapsing as he was walking to a doping room with some players and officials at the stadium after the match. The High Commission has further explained that according to the doctors and other officials that were on duty with him at the stadium, Dr Kabungo had earlier complained of feeling tired,” she said.

“At half time he retreated to a room and later returned to the touchline to continue his work. He collapsed in the tunnel as he was walking to the anti-doping room with some players and officials at the end of the match. Government therefore urges the public to ignore social media reports that Dr. Kabungo died in a stampede,” Ms. Kasanda narrated.

“The death of Dr. Kabungo is a great loss to the country and the football fraternity at large. The Government conveys heart-felt condolences to the bereaved family, the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and the football fraternity on the death of Dr. Kabungo,” she said.

Meanwhile, CAF has not officially revealed the exact circumstances leading to Dr. Kabungo’s death.

However, CAF President Patrice Motsepe has sent a message of condolences to the family of Dr Kabungo and Football Association Zambia (FAZ).

Nigerian fans had rioted after their team failed to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup following a 1-1 home draw against Ghana.

“CAF is deeply saddened by the sudden passing on of Zambian medical doctor and CAF Doping Officer, Dr Joseph Kabungo. Dr Kabungo passed on while he was on duty as a FIFA Doping Officer at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ qualifier match between Nigeria and Ghana in Abuja, Nigeria on Tuesday night, 29 March 2022. President Dr Patrice Motsepe and the CAF family convey deepest condolences to the family of Dr Kabungo and Football Association Zambia (FAZ).Dr. Kabungo was CAF’s Doping Officer for the second leg of the World Cup play-off between the West African rivals Nigeria and Ghana,” CAF wrote in a three-sentence statement.

Dr. Kabungo was a medical officer in the Ministry of Health.

The 2012 Africa Cup winning Chipolopolo Team Doctor previously served as Siavonga District Medical Officer.

Dr. Kabungo was the first Zambian to sit on the FIFA Medical Committee.