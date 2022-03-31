9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, March 31, 2022
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Fuel pump price jumps to K26 a litre

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Headlines Fuel pump price jumps to K26 a litre
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Energy Regulation Board (ERB) has adjusted upwards the pump prices of petroleum products by K4.54/litre for Petrol, K468/litre for Diesel and K3.93/litre for Kerosene.

ERB Board Chairperson Reynolds Bowa says the increase in pump prices is due to the continued strain in global oil supply mainly due to the geopolitical conflict between Russia and Ukraine that has exerted additional pressure on the already escalating oil prices on the international market.

He said these developments have heightened the demand for petroleum products and have increased the cost of importation,

Mr. Bowa explained that prices of finished products on the international markets have gone up steeply and continue to trade above US$ 130/barrel, while on the domestic market, the impact would have been more adverse had it not been for the resilience and marginal appreciation of the Kwacha against the United States Dollar, during the review period.

Previous articleKalusha Pays Tribute to Late Dr Kabungo

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Fuel pump price jumps to K26 a litre

The Energy Regulation Board (ERB) has adjusted upwards the pump prices of petroleum products by K4.54/litre for Petrol, K468/litre...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Dr. Joseph Kabungo died after collapsing as he was walking to a doping room

Headlines Chief Editor - 6
The Zambian High Commission in Nigeria says renowned football physician Dr. Joseph Kabungo died after collapsing as he was walking to a doping room...
Read more

Be a Team Player, HH tells newly appointed Zambia’s Permanent Resident to the UN

Headlines Chief Editor - 8
President Hakainde Hichilema says the world is currently faced with insecurity and instability caused by conflict in the different parts of the world, which...
Read more

President Hichilema calls for more govt., private sector engagement

Headlines Chief Editor - 9
President Hakainde Hichilema has called for further engagements with the private sector in actualising the potential that the country is endowed with. President Hichilema...
Read more

I have never thought about reconciling with the Saboi Imboela led Faction-George Sichula

Headlines Chief Editor - 4
Interim President of the Josephs Akafumba National Democratic Congress (NDC) faction George Sichula says he has never thought about reconciling with the Saboi Imboela...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.