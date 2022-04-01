The new Zambia Revenue Authority Board has elected former Bank of Zambia Governor Dr. Caleb Fundanga, as Board Chairperson.

The Board, at its first sitting, also elected Ms Nana Munsanda Mudenda from the Law Association of Zambia representative as Vice-Chairperson.

The Government appointed the new Board for the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) on 14th March 2022, pursuant to the provisions of Section 12 (1) of the Zambia Revenue Authority Act Number 321 of the Laws of Zambia. The previous Board was dissolved on 6th December 2021.

The other Board members are:

Ms. Valerie Nambeye, Member (Zambia Institute of Chartered Accountant representative) Ms. Grace Neo Likando, Member (General public representative) Ms. Venus Hampida, Member (Bankers Association of Zambia representative) Mr. Alan Nyirenda, Member (Zambia Association of Chambers of Commerce and Industry {ZACCI} representative) Dr. Denny Kalyalya, Member (Bank of Zambia representative) Mrs. Mutinta Mushabati Pensulo, Member (Ministry of Justice representative) Mr. Willies Chipango, Member (Ministry of Finance and National Planning representative)

In a congratulatory message to the new ZRA Chairperson and his Vice, the Minister of Finance and National Planning Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane reiterated the need to develop remedial strategies to address the low compliance levels across several tax types.

He has asked the Board to strengthen the measures being administered by ZRA in domestic resource mobilization, through enhanced usage of electronic platforms and increased compliance surveillance – to curb smuggling and tax related fraud.

Dr. Musokotwane has directed the Board to oversee that ZRA services at border areas improve and high-efficiency performance sustained so that delays, long cues, and appearance of confusion and disorder come to an end.

The Minister has also re-emphasised the Government’s expectation for the Board to address tax related frauds by guiding ZRA to enhance tax payer engagements, to showcase the benefits of paying taxes, and to increase automation in order to collaborate tax information, and reduce administrative inertia and fraud.

Dr. Musokotwane has further tasked the Board to timely develop an action plan that addresses the challenges in tax administration and ensures that ZRA attains the revenue collection target of above 21 percent of GDP over the medium term.

He has restated the Government’s resolve that fiscal sustainability through enhanced revenue collections is restored; over and above the expenditure rationalization measures that are already being implemented adding that ZRA is pivotal in attaining this objective.