9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, April 1, 2022
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

UNZA rolls out Mealie Meal From Its Maize Milling Plant

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Headlines UNZA rolls out Mealie Meal From Its Maize Milling Plant
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The University of Zambia (UNZA) has launched its first UNZA Milling Plant sales outlet to kick start the selling of mealie meal at the Great East Road campus.

Speaking during the launch, UNZA Vice-Chancellor, Prof Luke Evuta Mumba, says the K26 million UNZA Milling Plant is a result of the government-to-government initiative between the Government of the Republic of Zambia and the People’s Republic of China through the presidential milling initiative.

“In July 2017 the Government of the Republic of Zambia graciously agreed to give one of the 3 milling plants donated by the Government of the Republic of China to the University of Zambia,” Prof Mumba said.

The Vice-Chancellor further says the UNZA Milling Plant project will serve two-fold purposes which include developing and offering programmes in milling science, a programme offered only by South Africa and Kenya in the region, as well as the processing of maize into maize products for income generation.

“The UNZA Milling Plant is thus a gift by the Government of the Republic of Zambia to University and, approximately, K26 million significant investment has been pumped into this venture,” he added.

Prof Mumba confirms that the milling plant systems, whose construction works finished last year, have been tested and gauged for effectiveness and efficiency.

The UNZA milling plant has a capacity to produce 40 tons per day and is currently producing breakfast mealie meal (K135 per 25kg bag), roller mealie meal (K100 per 25kg bag), and maize bran (K2 per 1kg).

Previous articleOral polio vaccinations gets favorable response and support from the public

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

UNZA rolls out Mealie Meal From Its Maize Milling Plant

The University of Zambia (UNZA) has launched its first UNZA Milling Plant sales outlet to kick start the selling...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

National AIDS Council launches civil society organisation strategy plan

Economy Chief Editor - 0
National AIDS Council has launched a five year civil society engagement and national community led monitoring strategic plan. National AIDS Council Director General, Connie Osborne,...
Read more

Zambia should revert back to the old system of reviewing fuel prices after three months

Economy Chief Editor - 11
Social Economist and business consultant Kelvin Chisanga says Zambia should revert back to the old system of reviewing fuel prices after three months. Mr. Chisanga...
Read more

About K5.1 million CDF funds for each Constituency released for the first quarter

Economy Chief Editor - 13
Government has released K805 million for Constituency Development Fund for first quarter for 2021. Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Gary Nkombo announced that...
Read more

Energy Minister justifies ZESCO’s importation of poles

Economy Chief Editor - 51
Energy Minister Peter Chibwe Kapala says ZESCO will buy poles, associated electric materials and equipment from international and primary sources and not from middlemen. He...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.