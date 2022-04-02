Napsa Stars have qualified to the 2022 ABSA Cup finals after eliminating Nkana in Saturdays semifinals played at Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka.

The match was decided on post-match penalties following a scoreless draw.

The biggest talking point was Nkana coach Beston Chambeshi’s last minute decision to substitute goalkeeper Kelvin Malunga and bring on the diminutive Mangani Banda the obvious prospect of the shootouts loomed.

Mangani failed to stop all four of Napsa’s spot-kicks that were flawlessly converted by Musonda Kapembwa, Enock Sabumukama, Daniel Adoko and Bornwell Silengo.

As for Nkana, Osward Kasonde and Jacob Ngulube failed to converted for Nkana while Gilroy Chimwemwe and Stephen Chulu were successful from the spot for the 2018 champions.

The 2012 champions await the outcome of Sunday’s semifinal tie at the same venue between Red Arrows or Greens Eagles to know their opponents on April 16 at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.