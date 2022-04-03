9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, April 3, 2022
type here...
Rural News
Updated:

Nangoma farmers acquire agriculture skills from Norwegian, Danish church aid

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Rural News Nangoma farmers acquire agriculture skills from Norwegian, Danish church aid
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Joint country program has commended farmers in Nagoma district for applying the agricultural skills they acquired during the four-year training program dubbed Making Agriculture a Business (MAB) to improve their livelihood.

Joint country Programme Director Jonathan Howarth was impressed with the Farmers’ positive results that have laid a foundation for income generation.

Mr. Howarth who was speaking during a Joint Country Program (JCP) field visit in Nagoma district noted that the farmers are able to generate incomes and look after their families.

Mr. Howarth noted that the Joint country program between the Norwegian church aid and the Danish church aid has been working with the communities in Nangoma to encourage a mindset shift from seeing agriculture as a means of survival but as a business.

Mr Howarth emphasized that agriculture can help communities to lift themselves out of poverty.

He disclosed that the project which started in 2014 will end this year with farmers having acquired various skills that will help them sustain their families.

“The farmers need more support to gather together into cooperatives and get bigger loans so that they invest in Agricultural machinery and smart technologies so that they can give themselves a bright future”, he said.

And Church’s Health Association of Zambia Agronomist Milton Mwiinga said farmers have learnt the cost-serving irrigation system by using local materials.

“This kind of irrigation serves time and it gives the crop the required amount of water among other benefits” Mr Mwiinga noted.

Meanwhile, Susan Hambiliki, a beneficiary of Making Agriculture a Business, said she learnt lifesaving skills which will boost her agriculture.

She added that from her saving group she’s rearing chickens which she hoped would help her business grow.

“I had an incubator which I was not putting to good use so after learning from MAB I started poultry and I’m able to keep records of what I’m doing,” Ms Hambikili said.

Previous articleAutism Association of Zambia wants Government to create a conducive environment for Autistic Children

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Rural NewsChief Editor - 0

Nangoma farmers acquire agriculture skills from Norwegian, Danish church aid

The Joint country program has commended farmers in Nagoma district for applying the agricultural skills they acquired during the...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Chief Chitimukulu calls on Government to consider introducing culture as a subject in schools

Rural News Chief Editor - 5
Paramount Chief Chitimukulu of the Bemba people has called on Government through the Ministry of Education to consider introducing culture as a subject...
Read more

Government describes the process of recruitment of health workers as overwhelming

Rural News Chief Editor - 9
The Ministry of Health in Muchinga province has described the ongoing recruitment process of health workers as overwhelming. Speaking on behalf of the Provincial Health...
Read more

Swedish Ambassador in Luapula for save planet earth campaign

Rural News Chief Editor - 3
Swedish Ambassador to Zambia Anna Maj Hultgard has emphasized the need to save the planet if the world is to have continued strong biodiversity...
Read more

Health post in Chief Chikwanda’s area set ablaze

Rural News Chief Editor - 5
Chief Chikwandwa's Chiefdom has suffered a setback after a Health Post in the area got burnt to ashes last evening. The Health Centre was set...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.