9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, April 4, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

Government’s stand against street kids welcomed

By Chief Editor
53 views
1
General News Government’s stand against street kids welcomed
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Some concerned parents and guardians in the Ndola district have expressed happiness about the government’s pronouncement to arrest those sending children to sell on the streets.

Mable Mwenda a Ndola resident says the government should ensure that parents and guardians who send their children to beg or sell on the streets must be punished by the law.

“That is child abuse, the children need to be in schools and not on the streets most of these kids found on the streets are sent by their guardians hence the need for government to step in,” Mr. Mwenda said in an interview.

And Mercy Mwenya another resident said kids are being deprived of the opportunity of going to school as they spend most of their time selling on the streets.

Mrs Mwenya e said parents and guardians should take advantage of the free education policy by taking their children to school

Meanwhile, Luanshya’s Gandhi primary school PTA chairman Charles Mulenga said that there is a need for the government to first understand the reason why parents send children to the streets before arresting them.

Mr Mulenga said that some children may be in the streets because of peer pressure and not because of being sent by their parents hence the need to analyse each case with parents before arresting them.

“There is need for government to also check physically the homes where these children come from as they may find that selling in streets would be the only means of survival for the family,” Mr. Mulenga said.

Recently , Ndola District Commissioner Joseph Phiri advised the Zambia Police Service to arrest parents who will be found sending their children to sell on the streets instead of encouraging them to be in school following the implementation of the free education policy.

Previous articleGovernment urged to subsidize on fuel
Next articleGovernment advised to relax CDF conditionalities, there is just too much bureaucracy and requirements

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 0

Government advised to relax CDF conditionalities, there is just too much bureaucracy and requirements

Alliance for Zambian informal Economy Association (AZIEA) has advised government to relax terms and conditions attached to the awarding...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Kagame expected in Livingstone tomorrow

General News Chief Editor - 9
Preparations have heightened in the tourist capital Livingstone ahead of the state visit by Rwandan President Paul Kagame. A check by ZANIS found a...
Read more

Recruitment of a record 30,000 teachers to be advertised on Monday-Education Minister

General News Chief Editor - 15
Minister of Education Douglas Syakalima has announced that the advertisement for the recruitment of a record 30,000 teachers will be placed in the electronic...
Read more

Communities called to stop cutting trees for charcoal

General News Chief Editor - 8
Alternative to Charcoal Community Influencers in Solwezi are calling on the community to adapt clean cooking methods as a way to combat climate...
Read more

Bowman Lusambo confers with UK and Russian envoys to Zambia

General News Chief Editor - 32
Kabushi Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo has met British High Commissioner to Zambia Nicholas Woolley and his Russian counterpart Azim Yarakhmedov separately in Lusaka. The...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.