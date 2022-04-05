9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, April 5, 2022
Economy
Updated:

Bus fares go up

By Chief Editor
The Road Transport and Safety Agency has approved the request by bus operators to increase bus fares pursuant to the Road Traffic Act No. 11 of 2002.
This follows a consultative meeting with bus operators held on Friday 1st April, 2022.

Intercity Bus fares have been increased by 15 percent, K5 for inter mine and peri urban routes while local routes have been increased by K2 both in Lusaka and Copperbelt.

The new bus fares are effective 5th April 2022 and bus operators are guided to revise the bus fare charts accordingly and display in all the buses.

This is according to a statement issued by RTSA Head – Public Relations Fredrick Mubanga.

