The experienced politician and ex-diplomat Dr George Mpombo has said that the New Dawn Government must subsidise fuel in a bid to lower the pump prices of the commodity.

Dr. Mpombo, the former Energy Minister in the Levy Mwanawasa led MMD Government, has charged that it is nonsensical to blame the recent fuel price increase on the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

The Government through the Energy Regulation Board (ERB) last week hiked fuel pump prices by an average of K4.

In an interview on the Copperbelt, Dr Mpombo described the increase in fuel prices by at least K4 per litre as disastrous.

He said the rise in fuel prices has put the lives of many suffering Zambians into more misery because fuel affects all economic spheres.

“Increasing fuel prices with a gigantic margin of around K4 is a disastrous failure. It’s a very very sad development because it puts people in a total miserable situation, a total quagmire because fuel is the driver of the economy so by increasing the price of fuel has a ripple effect on all sectors of the economy. In manufacturing, all industries, in distribution, everything including transport. So upward fuel adjustment affects all facets of life,” Dr Mpombo said.

“So the Zambian people are in a complete quagmire. It is a terrible situation considering that the cost of living is already very very high, the cost of living has gone through the roof. A lot of people are finding challenges in meeting daily issues of life. So this development has complicated and driven more Zambians into more miserable situations. So it is a complete quagmire, it is a complete betrayal of trust and confidence in the Zambian people because the UPND had indicated that when they get into power they are going to reverse (fuel prices),” he said.

Dr. Mpombo said there is no justification for increasing fuel prices.

“And it is absolute nonsense in justifying the Russian/ Ukrainian war because we do not get our oil from Russia nor do we get anything from Ukraine. So the Government must not pass them a buck, they must own up and tell us how they intend to rectify this problem because if they don’t rectify this then Zambians’ miserable situation will be out of reach. It is a very dangerous situation we are in,” he said.

Dr. Mpombo said the Government should not run away from its moral responsibility of cushioning prices of commodities by subsidising things like fuel.

He said worldwide Governments subsidise various sectors such as energy and agriculture.

“You know all countries subsidise their citizens. The European Union subsidises their farmers. In the USA, the agriculture sector is heavily subsidised so there is no point really in Zambia to say subsidies should not be re-introduced. It does not make sense; it is very myopic thinking to say subsidies should not be re-introduced. Subsidies must be re-introduced to cushion the negative impact on an ordinary Zambian. This is being done even in the UK; the government takes care of the elderly needs. This is a moral responsibility of the Government. Government must not run away from it (providing subsidies),” Dr. Mpombo remarked.

Democratic Party president Harry Kalaba over the weekend also advocated the reintroduction of fuel subsidies saying the fuel price hike of an average of K4 is gigantic and will throw the economy into disarray.

“I think the jump is gigantic and it simply means that in a K100 you only buy three litres of petrol. That is going to affect the whole economic mechanism of our country because as you know fuel or energy sits right at the epicentre of our economy. So what has happened, means the economy is thrown in disarray. It is going to affect people very badly. Transport will just go up. The cost of production will be affected,” Mr Kalaba told Diamond Live Show.