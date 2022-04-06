9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, April 6, 2022
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Mutapa Says ABSA Cup Underdog Tag Suits Napsa Just Fine

By sports
53 views
0
Sports Mutapa Says ABSA Cup Underdog Tag Suits Napsa Just Fine
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Napsa Stars coach Perry Mutapa says Red Arrows will be the favourite when the two teams clash in the 2022 ABSA Cup final on April 16 at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

Napsa, the 2012 ABSA champions, reached the final on Saturday following a 4-2 post-match penalty win over Nkana after their match ended goalless at Woodlands Stadium.

Arrows beat Green Eagles 2-0 in Sunday’s second semi final played at Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka.

“I think, Red Arrows is the team of the moment. Obviously they are in line to win the league (Super Division) if they do well in the last games,” Mutapa said after watching Arrows eliminate Eagles.

“So I think we are the underdogs but it is a cup game the best team will win. It is a cup game and in a cup game anything can happen,” he said.

Both Napsa and Arrows are aiming to win their second ABSA Cup titles.

“Against Nkana, the only worry was not scoring. I think we created some chances which we could have buried. So going into the final, we need to work on that (scoring) and we work on the game plan. But of course Red Arrows are the favourite,” Mutapa said

Previous articleNobody in the previous regime has buried stolen money to create the current scarcity of money in circulation

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Mutapa Says ABSA Cup Underdog Tag Suits Napsa Just Fine

Napsa Stars coach Perry Mutapa says Red Arrows will be the favourite when the two teams clash in the...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

PRO’S HIT LIST

Sports sports - 1
Here is a wrap of how our foreign-based stars performed at their respective clubs over the last four days. =DR CONGO Defenders Kabaso Chongo and Tandi...
Read more

Red Arrows Reach 2022 ABSA Cup to Keep Double Dream Alive

Sports sports - 0
Red Arrows stayed on course for a 2021/2022 season double after reaching the 2022 ABSA Cup final. The FAZ Super League leaders, who are six...
Read more

Nkana Fail to Reach 2022 ASBA Cup Final

Sports sports - 0
Napsa Stars have qualified to the 2022 ABSA Cup finals after eliminating Nkana in Saturdays semifinals played at Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka. The match was...
Read more

Nkana and Napsa Clash in ABSA Cup Semifinal

Sports sports - 0
Nkana and Napsa Stars clash in the first semifinal of the 2022 ABSA Cup at Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka. The game will pit two former...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.