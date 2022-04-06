Napsa Stars coach Perry Mutapa says Red Arrows will be the favourite when the two teams clash in the 2022 ABSA Cup final on April 16 at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

Napsa, the 2012 ABSA champions, reached the final on Saturday following a 4-2 post-match penalty win over Nkana after their match ended goalless at Woodlands Stadium.

Arrows beat Green Eagles 2-0 in Sunday’s second semi final played at Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka.

“I think, Red Arrows is the team of the moment. Obviously they are in line to win the league (Super Division) if they do well in the last games,” Mutapa said after watching Arrows eliminate Eagles.

“So I think we are the underdogs but it is a cup game the best team will win. It is a cup game and in a cup game anything can happen,” he said.

Both Napsa and Arrows are aiming to win their second ABSA Cup titles.

“Against Nkana, the only worry was not scoring. I think we created some chances which we could have buried. So going into the final, we need to work on that (scoring) and we work on the game plan. But of course Red Arrows are the favourite,” Mutapa said