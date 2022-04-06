Red Arrows maintained their seven-point lead following Wednesday’s dramatic 3-2 away win over Nkwazi at Edwin Emboela Stadium in Lusaka.

Arrow dug deep to earn the victory in a match they rallied twice to secure the three points in their Lusaka derby.

Nelson Zulu put Nkwazi ahead in the 89th minute but Arrows equalized through Alassane Diarra in the 48th minute.

Ricky Banda then put Arrows ahead for the first time in the match in the 78th minute but the lead was short-lived when Christopher Zulu restored parity in the 86th minute.

It took Tresor Tshibwabwa’s stoppage time goal to see Arrows now needing four points from their next two games with five fixtures left before the end of the season.

Arrows have 59 points while defending champions Zesco United stay second on 52 points.

Zesco also won on Wednesday after beating hosts Forest Rangers 1-0 away in their Ndola derby at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium thanks to an Enock Sakala 57th minute goal.

Zesco are three points ahead of Green Eagles who drew 0-0 at home with fourth placed Nkana in Choma.

Nkana have 45 points after Wednesdays draw.

FAZ SUPER LEAGUE

WEEK 29

06/03/2022

Konkola Blades 0-Green Buffaloes 0

Green Eagles 0-Nkana 0

Prison Leopards 1-Kansanshi Dynamos 1

Power Dynamos 0-Chambishi 1

Buildcon 1-Indeni 0

Forest Rangers 0-Zesco United 1

Lusaka Dynamos 3-Kabwe Warriors 2

Nkwazi 2-Red Arrows 3

07/03/2022

Kafue Celtic -Zanaco