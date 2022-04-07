FIFA medical officer and ex-Chipolopolo Team Physician Dr Joseph Kabungo was on Thursday put to rest at Leopards Hill Memorial Park in Lusaka.

Dr Kabungo died last week on Tuesday in Nigeria after serving as doping for the World Cup match between Nigeria and Ghana played in Abuja.

His body arrived back from Nigeria last Wednesday.

Acting Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa led scores of mourners in bidding farewell to Dr. Kabungo in Lusaka.

Other mourners included Sports permanent Secretary Kangwa Chileshe, Senior Chieftainess Nkomeshya Mukamambo II, FAZ vice president Justin Mumba, General Secretary Adrian Kashala, former ministers of sports Moses Mawere, Vincent Mwale, coaches George Lwandamina, Patrick Phiri and Honour Janza.

“While many remember him for the Covid-19 and doping roles he regularly played, he also helped in the preparations of medical requirements for junior teams,” FAZ vice president Justin Mumba said.

Kabungo was born on 24 December 1971.

He served as Chipolopolo team doctor from 2003 to 2016.

Dr Kabungo was until his death the Chongwe District Health Director.

He was the first Zambian to sit on the FIFA medical committee.

Dr. Kabungo has left behind a wife and three children.