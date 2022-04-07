The government has dismantled part of the K1,550, 850 debt owed to the Zambia Forest and Forestry Industries Corporation (ZAFFICO).

The payment is compensation for the trees logged during the clearing of the land to pave way for the construction of the Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport in Ndola, Copperbelt Province.

ZAFFICO surrendered 2,000 hectares of its plantation to the government in 2017 for the construction of a US$397 million international airport.

ZAFFICO Public Relations Manager, Ireen Chipili, who did not disclose the amount which has been paid to dismantle the debt for the timber logged during the clearing of the site, said the company has received money from government as compensation.

She explained that the government has committed to settling the debt in total adding that there are processes happening in the background.

“I can confirm that government has started unbundling the debt to compensate the corporation for the trees logged during the clearing of the forest land for construction of the new airport and an area where over 400 people were displaced besides the clearing of the Misaka Reserve Forest,” Ms. Chipili said.

ZANIS reports that the Ministry of Agriculture was charged with the responsibility of assessing the value of the timber logs after undertaking the actual inventory on the size and volume of trees.

Ms. Chipili said the corporation is happy with the commitment shown by government.

The Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport was commissioned last year and is expected to record a million passengers per year.