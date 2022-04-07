9.5 C
Updated:

HH happy to see Finland eyeing Zambia’s investment opportunities

President Hakainde Hichilema has thanked the Finland government for sending a delegation to come and learn more about the Zambian economy.

Stating that the visit by the delegation will turn tap into investment opportunities, Mr Hichilema says he is happy to see that Finland has already sent a delegation to come and see Zambia’s investment opportunities.

This was barely a few months when he had a meeting with Finland’s Prime minister, said Mr Hichilema.

The Head of State noted that the meeting with the Finnish Premier was aimed at strengthening trade and investment ties so that the Zambian economy can be restructured.

President said this when Finland’s deputy minister of International Trade, Alina Vaskunlahti paid a courtesy call on him at State House, yesterday.

Mr Hichilema added that he is optimistic that the visit by the Finland delegation will translate into tangible investments opportunities that will benefit the people of Zambia.

“The benefits that will come out of the visit will be good business opportunities, job creation and the growth of the economy, “ said President Hichilema.

And Finland’s deputy minister of International trade Alina Vaskunlahti said she and the minister of Small and Medium Enterprise (MoSME) Elias Mubanga held an excellent meeting on how to attract more companies to invest in SMEs.

Ms Vaskunlahti noted that Small and Medium Enterprises SMEs are a backbone of any country’s development and such should be embraced hence the meeting.

She said more partnerships and cooperation’s from private companies and entities are paramount, especially to issues of SMEs.

