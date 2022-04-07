By Kapya Kaoma

You may lie yourself to the position of the world class soccer coach, but the truth will be known on the field. So is the HH Presidency. He lied his way to Plot One, but now his simplistic and easy solutions to Zambia’s economic problems are about to unceremoniously bury his Presidency. Ignorance, lying and arrogance are HH’s biggest enemies; he thinks he is the CEO of the Company called Zambia. Had he spent time teaching himself or learning from previous administrations, he would have realized that the national economy does not run like a personal company; the two are totally different. Personal companies could post billions in profits while the nation is in red because national economies have various variables at play, which must be taken into account. HH himself is an excellent example. Why did he build an empire during the time when the Zambian economy was bad? Had he spent time learning from his MPs, he would have realized that his overrated experience in the business world didn’t make him a better candidate for the Presidency than a lawyer or a teacher. President Obama was not a businessman but will go down in history as one of the best U.S. Presidents. On the other hand, Trump was a businessman, but which serious company would want to associate with him? HH only discovered this after he put on the white gloves as Zambians awaited for miracle money, which Lungu failed to provide.

The Dark Regime may boast about the fight against corruption, “free education,” and even employment of teachers and nurses. But ordinary people eat and travel daily; they care more about the bread issues of now. When they walk into the bus, market, filling stations or shops, they feel cheated by the Dark Regime. HH must find the route for addressing these woes; arrests of former government leaders does not put food on people’s tables. The corruption under previous administrations including HH himself deserves attention, but that is secondary to most Zambians. They need to eat, drive, farm, and buy basic things.

Sadly Bally has ignorantly bought into the IMF/World Bank argument that Africa’s underdevelopment is to be totally blamed on Africa. Yet the Western world has an exploitative agenda towards African countries. In his book, “The End of Poverty,” Nobel Prize winning economist Jeffrey D. Sachs advocates a “clinical” diagnosis of global South poverty–that is factoring international factors in global south underdevelopment. African nations are generally disadvantaged at the international market–implying that they sell more goods but receive less while developed countries sell less goods but receive more. In addition, Western nations protect their markets–not everything that Zambia produces can be exported to the Western world, while African nations are expected to accept everything from the West. The so-called investors are meant to exploit Africa further; they get to do business for free–further increasing poverty as opposed to eradicating it.

The New Dark Regime didn’t realize that these factors were at play during the past administrations. Instead, it presented an utopian version of development that carried a capitalist ethos with the socialist delivery system. This is where the problem is–the administration cannot do both; it is just impossible. The capitalist vultures of Bretton Woods won’t fund free education and free this and that. Neither will they continue to encourage a strong Kwacha against the dollar–it hurts the “investors,” and has potential to destabilize the local economy since prices are going up, but people’s wages remain fixed. If people don’t have disposable income, the economy dies. If the government prints more and more Kwacha and increases wages, we will have inflation! Bally has fixed us; tighten your belts for harder days ahead.

I personally wouldn’t blame it on HH, but on ourselves. We saw Bally as trustworthy when he took office. But a soulless monster this savior turned out to be; he feels entitled to living in two homes when hospitals have no drugs, and millions are living on less than $1 a day. We watched him grow into the devil he has become. We didn’t question his lies, but told him in Zambia it is okay to lie. Now with fuel at K26, I can only pray we walk more. After all, it is the green economy; it reduces our carbon footprints, makes us healthy and stops congestion on our roads. If you live in New Kasama, when you see His Excellency, President Hakainde Hichilema’s Presidential expensive motorcade passing by, don’t forget to shout, “Forward–Bally will fix it.” Why not if you lugubriously paid for his hedonistic pride?

As for poor me, I feel sorry for the King of Lies. He is fixed the most. He doesn’t know what to do. He is praying for a miracle. Will it come? Every Zambian has definitely seen the light! Sadly, the conned are the most loyal voters; all they need is a new slogan, “Alebwelelapo.” Poverty is eeyorish indeed!

I can smile. I saw it coming.