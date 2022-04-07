President Hakainde Hichilema has paid homage to the British government for the unwavering support it has continued to render to Zambia.

Mr Hichilema says the British government has not just been consistently supporting Zambia, but that the two countries have continued to enjoy the good bilateral relationship for a long time.

ZANIS reports that the President said this when United Kingdom (UK) minister of Africa Vicky Ford paid a courtesy call on him at State House , yesterday.

“ The British government has been supporting Zambia in almost all the sectors of the economy including education, health and other sectors.

“ The British government helped to train men and women in uniform on how best to maintain law adding that nine months ago the situation was different in terms of maintaining rule of law, “ said President Hichilema.

And the UK government says it will continue to strengthen and deepen the bilateral relationship it has with Zambia.

Noting that for the past two days that she has been in Zambia, UK minister of Africa Vicky Ford says she is delighted to see the fruits of the UK investments in the country.

She said her government remains committed to invest in areas such as education, health, tourism and other private sector investments trade.

UK and Zambia both take education as a priority , she said adding that earlier yesterday she had a privilege to visit a school in Chongwe District where she was moved by the pupils’ passion for education.

Through the UK investments support for girls project in Zambia a number of children will be supported in Muchinga province

The visiting minister last night in Lusaka launched the a new British Investment International (BII) , making Zambia the first country globally to have the first fill of the programme.

B.I.I brand is now the new name of the organisation which is the UK’s Development Finance institution, were UK will invest in infrastructure, technology and in the education sector of middle income countries like Zambia.

The programme in Zambia will play a key role in the green growth compact such as in the investment of renewable energy and agriculture, among others.