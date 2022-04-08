9.5 C
Updated:

CIDRZ to construct state of the art scientific laboratory

Health Minister Sylvia Masebo has commended Centre for Infectious Diseases Research in Zambia (CIDRZ) for its continued commitment in supplementing governments efforts in the provision of quality healthcare services in the country.

Ms Masebo recounted tangible health research findings that have been conducted by the organization since 2001.

She noted that some major health reforms made in the country in the past years have been with the empirical research findings conducted by CIDRZ.

The Minister further took note of some among other programmes that the organization has set its footprints, to include HIV/AIDS prevention, Care and Treatment, and the Tuberculosis Prevention and Control programme.

ZANIS reports that the Minister was speaking last evening during the “CIDRZ at 20 years cocktail” held at Pamodzi hotel in Lusaka.

And CIDRZ Board Chairperson Bradforld Machila said in the last 20 years, the Organization has worked to ensure people have access to quality healthcare services.

Mr. Machila also announced the Organization will soon embark on the construction of a state of the art scientific laboratory which not only benefit scientific researchers but also enhance public healthcare services in the country.

