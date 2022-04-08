First Quantum Minerals Limited (FQM) has given title deeds to 21 families who were displaced in 2009 during the construction of an access road to the mine located near the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

FQM Country office representative Godwin Benne said the families who were displaced from their farms were given alternative land by the mining company in 21 miles area along Mufulira/ Ndola road

Dr. Benne said the land is over 50 hectares enough for habitation and farming activities further disclosing that the mine has also built houses and secured the land by putting it on title.

And Copperbelt Province Minister Elisha Matamabo in a speech read for him by the Provincial Permanent Secretary Augustine Kasongo commended FQM management for pursuing its social-economic responsibility by providing land to the 21 families.

Mr. Matambo noted with delight that the mining Company has given title deeds to the families as a cooperative

And representing the 21 families, Cooperative chairman Crispin Lipopo expressed gratitude to FQM for honoring its commitment by giving them land and title deeds.

Mr. Lipopo said families were living in fear of being displaced again but that has been dispelled with handover of title deeds.