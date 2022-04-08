9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, April 8, 2022
Rural News
FRA begins community sale of white maize curb hunger in parts of Chinsali district

By Chief Editor
The Food Reserve Agency (FRA) has commenced community sales of white maize grains in Chinsali district in Muchinga.

The commencement of community sales follows reports of hunger in some parts of the district which had experienced delayed rains.

Flagging off the sales, Chinsali District Commissioner Samuel Muchemwa warned residents and traders against reselling the maize grains.

Mr Muchemwa warned that any one found reselling the maize bought from the FRA will face the law.

“Should you be found selling the maize with intent to make a profit instead of home consumption, you risk being arrested as the maize will be confiscated and returned to FRA,” the DC warned.

He said government is working towards improving the welfare of citizens by cautioning some challenges through community sales among other activities.

Mr Muchemwa also explained that the maize selling price of K200 per 50 kilogram bag pegged by FRA is fair and reasonable compared to the escalating prices of maize grains on the market which is costing between K300 to K380 per 50 kg bag.

He added that FRA is not even making any profit from this sale considering the cost at which this maize was bought at K150, cost of chemicals to preserve the maize grains and transportation costs of maize from satellite deports to the main holding shed.

He cited the high price of mealie meal and inconsistent supply of the commodities as some of the reasons the government through the Agency commenced the community sale of maize.

FRA has allocated 30 tonnes of white maize which is equivalent to 600 by 50kg bags of maize to Chinsali in the community sales exercise.

Mr Muchemwa said 600 households are therefore expected to benefit from the exercise.

He further clarified that only one person per month is allowed to purchase a bag per month.

And speaking on behalf of other beneficiaries, Jean Mulenga said the sale of maize by the FRA is timely as most produce will not be ready due to the delayed rains.

“We are facing serious hunger in our homes as a result of delayed rains and heavy rains in some instances which destroyed many crop fields affecting our harvest,” said Ms. Mulenga.

Rural News

FRA begins community sale of white maize curb hunger in parts of Chinsali district

