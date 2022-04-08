9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, April 8, 2022
General News
Milingo Lungu Re-Arrested for theft and money laundering activities

The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) through its Anti-Money Laundering Investigations Unit (AMLIU) has re-arrested former Konkola Copper Mines plc (KCM) Provisional Liquidator Milingo Lungu for theft and money laundering activities contrary to the laws of Zambia.

Mr. Milingo Lungu, a male aged 43 of plot no. 22763 Mulungushi Road, Roma in Lusaka has been re-arrested for theft of k4.4 million from kcm plc following the establishment of more evidence.

DEC Public Relations Officer Mathias Kamanga has contended that it is alleged that on dates unknown but between 22nd may 2019 and 15th august 2021 Milingo Lungu was involved in theft involving k4.4 million which came in his possession as provisional liquidator for the said company.

Mr. Kamanga says the commission has further charged and arrested Mr. Lungu for money laundering contrary to section 7 of the prohibition and prevention of money laundering act no. 14 of 2001, as read with the amendment act no. 44 of 2010, involving the purchase of a property in mass media area which was bought at about us$750,000.00.

In a statement to the media, Mr Kamanga said it is further alleged that the k4.4million was used as part payment for the said property which has since been seized by the commission.

On Tuesday April 5, 2022 a Nolle Prosequi was entered by Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Lilian Siyuni in a case in which Mr. Lungu was accused of having laundered and stolen k4.4 million belonging to the mining firm.

Previous articleLusaka Lawyer, Martha Mushipe sues State for alleged false imprisonment in 2016

