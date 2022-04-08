By Hon. Bowman Chilosha Lusambo
In opposition, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema on numerous occasions boasted that he had capabilities of clinching debt restructuring within weeks of becoming Head of State. He claimed, his finance and economics credentials were so strong that he would easily manage to put all the creditors in one room and get them to agree to restructure our debt. Mr Hichilema sang that song too many times that it even became believable.
Now with almost 10 months in office, President Hichilema doesn’t even know whether he is going or coming over the debt issue. Debt is a subject that he has been avoiding for some time now because not only has he failed to convince the creditors even after getting the IMF on his side but because actually foreign debt has increased by 4% under his watch.
We should have Vicky Ford, the UK Minister for Africa to thank who revealed during the Hot FM Breakfast Show that the G20 Global Debt Restructuring Framework through which Zambia is hoping to benefit is moving slowly because of one creditor. We have it on good authority that the creditor Madam Ford spoke about is China and there are no surprises there.
Since assuming office, President Hichilema has naively chosen to play isolationist politics with China. It is baffling that a man who claims to fully understand how the global finance architecture operates could undertake such a suicidal mission to ignore China when that country holds two thirds of our foreign debt stock.
Now China is not coming to the table, without it, the IMF and other multilaterals won’t manage to achieve anything and President Hichilema now has an egg on his face. The man who told us that he is such a respected negotiator now has to rely on Minister Ford and the UK government to plead with China on our behalf to get some commitments on debt restructuring.
It is clear that the man went into State House to be remote controlled by western capitalists and he is now beginning to realise that real power has shifted and now rests with the East. If President Hichilema wasn’t that gullible, he would have taken the presidential challenger and embarked on a trip to China to lobby support from Beijing for us to move forward over the debt quagmire. In his gullibility, his first international trip was to New York and Washington to pander to the interests of his backers who are now stuck with him and can’t move forward without China.
Our advice to President Hichilema, take a trip to Beijing now and go and engage President Xi Jinping. The boy from Kapiri you appointed as your Foreign Affairs Minister is misleading you over the role of China in Zambia’s economy. You sent him to China a few weeks ago and he came back with nothing.
Mr. President, those boys and girls from the IMF will not save your already unpopular presidency, lessons in economic and political history are plenty of leaders who lost power after they went to bed with the IMF.
It should be stated in no uncertain terms that the only true friend we have in the global South is China. Mr President, it is time to cut your huge ego and go and break bread with President Xi.
Shut up you ungrateful dog, who took this debt and ate the money that HH is suffering for – wasnt it you monkeys? Infact the man needs to arrest all of you for the misuse of this Eurobond Money -he must set up another court to only look at how this mountain of debt was acquired and where is the money cos you idiooots defaulted in 2020 hence this pressure.
You staged a lone demonstration to the British MInister ,did she even look at you? The results which you saw for yourself, she didnt even stop and walked straight into her car. These people are not stupid as they know your regime for having been hostile to Zambians including deporting Ambassadors. Obviously she asked who you were and she was equally told, this is Bulldozer and he Bulldozes women ,impregnants them and refuses in turn. This Lusambo a former minister who bought property using tax payers money,the one we chased out parlirment last month for arrogance behavoiur. She knows who you were before even you could lay an eye on her and already new which cold shoulder to display at you.
Step aside, the dog is that woman who shltted you out at birth. Mwanawambuwa.
So much sense by my brother lusambo
Step aside by the way I am in matero drinking and enjoying life meanwhile there you are in xenophobic South Africa suffering like a lost cow
And these are people you call leaders, people like Hon. Bowman Chilosha Lusambo ! He has just right here and now exhibited how childish he is. So he is blaming HH for having not negotiated with China, for the debts that him and his PF managed to accumulate? He is forgetting its his PF who brought us into this situation, and now acting clever, and poiniting fingers at HH. A wise person, would be working with the government to ensure it gets the support. That`s what Zambians are expecting from the opposition, and not leaders like Bowman Lusambo, who have turned into activists that frequenting embasses acreditted to Zambia, trying to tarnish Zambian image in the name of freedom of expression. Lusambo & Company can do better to direct that energy in supporting the government and not acting…