9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, April 8, 2022
type here...
Economy
Updated:

Zambia managed to raise K23.8 billion against a projection budget of K23.4 billion in the first quarter

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Economy Zambia managed to raise K23.8 billion against a projection budget of...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Minister of Finance and National Planning Situmbeko Musokotwane has announced that the country managed to raise total revenues and grants amounting to k23.8 billion against a projection budget of k23.4 billion in the first quarter of the national budget implementation.

Dr Musokotwane says Zambia also recorded tax revenue amounting to k19.1 billion while non-tax revenues and grants amounted to k4.5billion and k195.1 million, respectively, within the same period under review.

Speaking when he officiated at the economic and budget implementation performance review symposium for the first quarter, Dr Musokotwane says income tax collections and insurance premium levy were above target, while value-added tax (vat), custom and excuse duties and export duties were below target.

He disclosed that non-tax revenue collections and grants were below target by 13.6 per cent and 57.2 per cent, respectively.

Dr Musokotwane said that total expenditures during the period under review amounted to k33.5 billion against a target of k33.2 billion and that the total financing was k10.1 billion relative to the target of k9.8 billion.

Dr. Musokotwane further revealed that about k5.3 billion was borrowed from the domestic market through the issuance of government securities, k4.1 billion was drawn from the special drawing rights allocation and k730.1 million was a carryover from 2021.

Speaking at the same event, minister of Energy Peter Kapala assured that the new dawn government will ensure that all players in the petroleum world market are happy to play their role in sustainable supplies of fuel to the economy and to the Zambian citizens at manageable prices in view of geopolitical tension in Europe that is having spiral effects on the global economy.

And Bankers Association of Zambia chairperson Mizinga Melu urged the government to prioritize the integrated payment system especially as the country is moving toward a cashless society using digital means, and Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflection (JCTR) Executive Director Alex Muyebe commended Government for the progress made in addressing the country’s debt situation, while Zambia Chambers of Commerce and Industry president Chabuka Kawsha said the various progressive implementations will boost investor confidence in the country

Previous articleMilingo Lungu Re-Arrested for theft and money laundering activities

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 0

Zambia managed to raise K23.8 billion against a projection budget of K23.4 billion in the first quarter

Minister of Finance and National Planning Situmbeko Musokotwane has announced that the country managed to raise total revenues and...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Zambian government and Huawei launch digital innovation leadership program

Economy Chief Editor - 3
The Zambian government and Huawei has entered into a partnership aimed at boosting the provision of digital skills, and developing young people into...
Read more

Eastern Fruit processing plant to be commissioned

Economy Chief Editor - 7
The K160 million Industrial Development Cooperation (IDC) Eastern Tropical Fruit processing plant under construction in Katete District of Eastern Province is set for commissioning...
Read more

HH happy to see Finland eyeing Zambia’s investment opportunities

Economy Chief Editor - 5
President Hakainde Hichilema has thanked the Finland government for sending a delegation to come and learn more about the Zambian economy. Stating that the visit...
Read more

Economic challenges affecting Zambia amid the high cost of living and doing business neeeds to be tackled

Economy Chief Editor - 4
Ndola District Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NDCCI) President Paul Chisunka has said a multi-sectoral approach is needed to tackle economic challenges affecting Zambia...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.