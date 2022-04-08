Patriotic Front (PF) Member of the Central Committee Raphael Nakachinda has said that Zambia’s economy is as good as nonexistent ever since the UPND took over the governance of the country.

Speaking at a media briefing in Lusaka today, Mr Nakachinda said barely 8 months after the UPND governance, the country’s economy is a national disaster as the cost of living has become extremely high for an ordinary citizen to afford.

“And if you may recall, we told the Zambian people that soon they will come back to us to thank us for quickly pointing out that this government has no direction,” Mr Nakachinda said.

Mr Nakachinda said it is regrettable that the country’s democracy is under threat in the new dawn government.

He said that the UPND government under Mr Hichilema are using intimidating tactics to silence people who are critical to their way of running the country.

Mr Nakachinda said that all Zambians are equal stakeholders and no one should be intimidated for expressing their freedom of expression.

“Zambia has always existed, but it looks Zambia was born the day HH was elected. We have had Presidents in the past, Presidents just like governments come and go, there shall surely be others and another is surely coming after HH is gone in 2026”, he said.

The PF Member of the Central Committee said that President Hichilema should not start blaming Zambians who are questioning him for his failure to fulfil his campaign promises.

He advised President Hichilema to learn from his Malawian counterpart who he said over-promised and scored nothing which resulted in widespread demonstrations in that country.

“He swallowed his pride by first dissolving the cabinet and openly apologized to the Malawian people, We should not be shy to borrow the Bemba saying that ‘INSONI EBUNTU.’ nga naufilwa kuichefya,” Mr. Nakachinda said.

And commenting on the arrest of Economic and Equity Party President Chilufya Tayali, Mr Nakachinda charged that his arrest his an indictment on President Hichilema.

He recalled that in 2015, while in opposition; Mr Hichilema claimed that he used to receive copies of sensitive security intelligence briefs before the commander in chief President Lungu then and yet no one arrested him. Mr Nakachinda has appealed to the international community to take a keen interest in what is happening in the country instead of only focusing on their business interests.

Meanwhile, Patriotic Front Media Director Antonio Mwanza has charged that there is no investor confidence in the country under the current Government.

Speaking on Live Radio Special Programme, Mr Mwanza said this is despite President Hakainde Hichilema dubbing himself the Chief Marketing Officer of Zambia.

Mr Mwanza said President Hichilema has since made 12 international trips with no investor coming into the country.

“There was a lot of talk about Investor confidence. The President dubbed himself the Chief Marketing officer of this country, he made 12 international trips with Zero results,” Mr Mwanza said.

He added that the Zambian People are dealing with a government full of fake promises.

Mr Mwanza bemoaned the Propaganda of labelling the Patriotic Front members as thieves, adding that the New Dawn Administration has failed to run the corruption fight because they accuse people of being corrupt without having evidence.

Mr Mwanza said digging into people’s homes with the hope of finding hidden money is a ploy to paint a bad picture of the Former Ruling party and that seven months since the New Dawn took office, people have been accused of being corrupt but no one has been charged or arrested.

“Investigative wings went to the House of former National Chairman Mr Samuel Mukupa they dug holes but they did not find anything. We want to reiterate what the acting PF President said, stop. “The President is saying those who stole, should bring the money. We as Patriotic Front have suffered the Propaganda blunt that we are thieves. We want to be cleared in the courts of law. Arrest everybody, take them to court, prosecute them and produce evidence,” he said.

And Mr Mwanza said the Government should stop Victimising civil servants and that the issue of trying to blame other people for failure to provide a service should come to an end.

He said it is therefore not right for Minister of Health Sylvia Masebo to say that Politics has taken centre stage in her Ministry.