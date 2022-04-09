9.5 C
Circular Preventing Elected officials from taking over staff matters in Councils Welcomed

By Chief Editor
The Society of Local Authorities Chief Executive (SOLACE) has commended Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Garry Nkombo for issuing a circular to all Town Clerks and Council Secretaries on how to handle staff matters in Local Authorities following recent trends in some councils in which some elected officials have harassed Principal and Chief Officers.

SOLACE president George Mulenga told the media that the Organization is happy with the policy directive as it will enable councils and elected officials to stick to their roles.

Mr Mulenga said the guidance will not only bring stability in councils but harmonize the work relationship between the elected officials as policymakers and the appointed Officials as implementers and advisors but will help them improve service delivery to the public.

Mr Mulenga warned that if elected Officials continue to frustrate the Human Resource in the Councils, the intended district developments will not be achieved.

He has since appealed to all Town Clerks and Council Chairpersons Countrywide to be loyal to government and create an atmosphere of trustworthiness in order to put the fights to an end.

Earlier, SOLACE Vice President, who is also Council Secretary for Pemba Town Council, Gibson Mweemba, disclosed that there has been an unfolding trend of elected officials taking the responsibility of handling staff matters outside the provisions of the law in which elected officials had coined a term of ‘surrendering’ Officers to the Local Government Commission.

According to secular issued, Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Garry Nkombo has indicated that the government’s desire to see stability and harmony in Local Authorities as this will provide a receipt for productivity and desired development and further urged appointed officials to conduct themselves in an ethical and professional manner.

Previous articlePresident Hichilema Commissions Rice and Maize Milling Plant in Mongu

