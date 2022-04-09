President Hakainde Hichilema has called on all party members in Mongu district of Western province to campaign tirelessly in order to win big the forthcoming April 14, mayoral by election in both Nalikwanda and Mongu central constituencies.

The President said this when he addressed party members in a meeting held at Mongu Trades Training Institute last night.

President Hichilema said the party has massively scored a lot of achievements in the last seven months through the introduction of free education and the increased CDF in all the 156 constituencies in the country.

“The free education introduced by this government has seen children who dropped out of school getting back to various schools to access quality education,” said President Hichilema.

President Hichilema said government is committed to ensure that the lives of the people in the country is greatly improved.

“I wonder why some people are opposing our free education saying it has brought congestions and lack of desks, that is what we want to see in the country and we are ready to make desks locally made here in Mongu district and the entire province.

“ We have plenty of timber in the province,” he said.

President Hichilema also pointed out that the deficit of desks in schools in the country will be a thing of the past as CDF funds will be used to buy desks for pupils.

And President Hichilema said party members in the district should ensure that the seat for the mayor is scooped in order to reward what the party has done to the people of Western province.

And Provincial Minister, who is also the UPND Chairperson Kapelwa Mbangweta said the party will campaign hard to ensure the mayoral seat left by Matakala Nyambe is retained.

President Hakainde is in western province to grace this year’s Kuomboka ceremony which was last held in 2018 due to COVID-19 pandemic.