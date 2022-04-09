9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, April 9, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

Lost lives in mines attributed to poor mining methods

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News Lost lives in mines attributed to poor mining methods
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Central Province Minister, Credo Nanjuwa, says due to poor methods practiced by some mining companies, a number of lives are being in the region.

Mr Nanjuwa says lives could not be unnecessarily lost in the area if mining companies could comply with even the barest mining standards.

Mr Nanjuwa says the provincial administration stands ready to work with mining companies that mean well to improve the welfare of the local communities.

He added that the government under the stewardship of President Hakainde Hichilema will continue to support joint ventures where locals should be the licence holders while the equity partner provides the necessary capital to ensure sustainability.

Speaking after touring KB and K Gold Limited, and AMC mining joint venture in Kapiri Mposhi district’s Mukonchi area, the provincial minister said he was happy with work that the firm has so far put in place.

“President Hakainde Hichilema is on record that let the locals own the mining licences and partner with investors to bring in capital. Capital that the community here is supporting while in other areas communities are fighting,” Mr Nanjuwa.

Government already knows what is happening at the ministry of mines where a clique of thieves are bent to frustrate its efforts but the issue is being looked into.

“Government already knows what is happening at the ministry of mines. There is a clique of thieves and we are going to fight tooth and nail to address the teething issues,” he said.

Meanwhile, KB and K Gold Limited Managing Director, Andrew Banda, said the only thing the joint mining venture needs is government’s support as it can contribute to the province’s economy and the country at large.

Mr Banda said the mining firm would also want to upgrade to large scale mining in respect of ore grade and volume.

“We would want to upgrade to a large mining scale. In upgrading, it’s not land that matters but ore grade and volume,” Mr Banda said.

He also complained that there are people who claimed to have shares with the mining joint venture but when asked for evidence they have nothing to show.

Previous articleAdministration of parole and correctional supervision is necessary – Mwamba

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Lost lives in mines attributed to poor mining methods

Central Province Minister, Credo Nanjuwa, says due to poor methods practiced by some mining companies, a number of lives...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

52 year old man commits suicide in Chongwe

General News Chief Editor - 0
A 52 year old man of Chikonkoto village of Senior Chieftainess Nkomeshya Mukamambo the second’s chiefdom in Chongwe district has committed suicide...
Read more

Zambia Railways Limited Workers’ Union call off Go Slow Strike

General News Chief Editor - 7
The Zambia Railways Limited Workers’ Union says it has with an immediate effect called off the sit-in protest that paralyzed the locomotive company’s operations...
Read more

FQM hands over title deed to 21 families

General News Chief Editor - 4
First Quantum Minerals Limited (FQM) has given title deeds to 21 families who were displaced in 2009 during the construction of an access road...
Read more

Zambia Absent at the UN vote to Expel Russia from the Human Rights Council

General News Chief Editor - 48
Zambia was absent yesterday at the vote that took place to Expel Russia from the Human Rights Council. The United Nations General Assembly passed a...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.