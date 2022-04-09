Central Province Minister, Credo Nanjuwa, says due to poor methods practiced by some mining companies, a number of lives are being in the region.

Mr Nanjuwa says lives could not be unnecessarily lost in the area if mining companies could comply with even the barest mining standards.

Mr Nanjuwa says the provincial administration stands ready to work with mining companies that mean well to improve the welfare of the local communities.

He added that the government under the stewardship of President Hakainde Hichilema will continue to support joint ventures where locals should be the licence holders while the equity partner provides the necessary capital to ensure sustainability.

Speaking after touring KB and K Gold Limited, and AMC mining joint venture in Kapiri Mposhi district’s Mukonchi area, the provincial minister said he was happy with work that the firm has so far put in place.

“President Hakainde Hichilema is on record that let the locals own the mining licences and partner with investors to bring in capital. Capital that the community here is supporting while in other areas communities are fighting,” Mr Nanjuwa.

“Government already knows what is happening at the ministry of mines. There is a clique of thieves and we are going to fight tooth and nail to address the teething issues,” he said.

Meanwhile, KB and K Gold Limited Managing Director, Andrew Banda, said the only thing the joint mining venture needs is government’s support as it can contribute to the province’s economy and the country at large.

Mr Banda said the mining firm would also want to upgrade to large scale mining in respect of ore grade and volume.

“We would want to upgrade to a large mining scale. In upgrading, it’s not land that matters but ore grade and volume,” Mr Banda said.

He also complained that there are people who claimed to have shares with the mining joint venture but when asked for evidence they have nothing to show.