9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, April 9, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

Zambia Railways Limited Workers’ Union call off Go Slow Strike

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News Zambia Railways Limited Workers’ Union call off Go Slow Strike
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Zambia Railways Limited Workers’ Union says it has with an immediate effect called off the sit-in protest that paralyzed the locomotive company’s operations across the country.

ZRLWU Union president, Nathan Zulu explains that the decision was arrived at after a fruitful meeting between the union leaders, management and the Central Province Provincial Administration.

Mr Zulu said the meeting resolved that the aggrieved workers must go back to work with immediate effect to pave way for negotiations. He said the union has heeded the advice and will resume the negotiations at the earliest possible time.

Meanwhile, ZRL Acting Director, Fred Mwila, said an impasse during salaries negotiations for ZRL unionized workers led to a sit-in by the affected workers has been settled.

Mr Mwila, however, said it was resolved that thereafter it was resolved workers resume work after discussions in Kabwe.

And central Province Permanent Secretary (PS), Milner Mwanakampwe, has thanked the two parties for coming together and resolving the impasse.

Mr Mwanakampwe said going forward the two parties should work together to avoid work stoppages. He said the government expects that all workers who were on a sit-in protest will follow the instructions of their leaders and resume work.

Previous articleCircular Preventing Elected officials from taking over staff matters in Councils Welcomed

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Zambia Railways Limited Workers’ Union call off Go Slow Strike

The Zambia Railways Limited Workers’ Union says it has with an immediate effect called off the sit-in protest that...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

FQM hands over title deed to 21 families

General News Chief Editor - 4
First Quantum Minerals Limited (FQM) has given title deeds to 21 families who were displaced in 2009 during the construction of an access road...
Read more

Zambia Absent at the UN vote to Expel Russia from the Human Rights Council

General News Chief Editor - 42
Zambia was absent yesterday at the vote that took place to Expel Russia from the Human Rights Council. The United Nations General Assembly passed a...
Read more

Milingo Lungu Re-Arrested for theft and money laundering activities

General News Chief Editor - 0
The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) through its Anti-Money Laundering Investigations Unit (AMLIU) has re-arrested former Konkola Copper Mines plc (KCM) Provisional Liquidator Milingo Lungu...
Read more

Lusaka Lawyer, Martha Mushipe sues State for alleged false imprisonment in 2016

General News Chief Editor - 2
Lusaka Lawyer, Martha Mushipe, has sued the state claiming compensation of K 1.5 million for pain and suffering caused by alleged false imprisonment that...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.