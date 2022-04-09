The Zambia Railways Limited Workers’ Union says it has with an immediate effect called off the sit-in protest that paralyzed the locomotive company’s operations across the country.

ZRLWU Union president, Nathan Zulu explains that the decision was arrived at after a fruitful meeting between the union leaders, management and the Central Province Provincial Administration.

Mr Zulu said the meeting resolved that the aggrieved workers must go back to work with immediate effect to pave way for negotiations. He said the union has heeded the advice and will resume the negotiations at the earliest possible time.

Meanwhile, ZRL Acting Director, Fred Mwila, said an impasse during salaries negotiations for ZRL unionized workers led to a sit-in by the affected workers has been settled.

Mr Mwila, however, said it was resolved that thereafter it was resolved workers resume work after discussions in Kabwe.

And central Province Permanent Secretary (PS), Milner Mwanakampwe, has thanked the two parties for coming together and resolving the impasse.

Mr Mwanakampwe said going forward the two parties should work together to avoid work stoppages. He said the government expects that all workers who were on a sit-in protest will follow the instructions of their leaders and resume work.