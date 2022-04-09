Holders Zesco United have cut Red Arrows’ lead at the top of the FAZ Super Division table to five points with four matches remaining before the season closes.

Zesco on Saturday rallied to edge Buildcon 1-0 in the Ndola derby at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium to move to 55 points on the day Arrows drew 1-1 against Zanaco at home in Lusaka.

Buildcon led through Gift Lukwesa’s 12th minute opener that was cancelled by Captain John Ching’andu’s 30th minute equaliser before Collins Sikombe registered the winner three minutes to half time.

Meanwhile, Buildcon have 42 points from 29 matches played.

Green Eagles stayed third on the table after beating Green Buffaloes 2-1 in Lusaka to move to 52 points.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Chambishi beat Lusaka Dynamos 2-1 at home to improve chances of surviving relegation.

Chambishi are 12th on the table with 34 points after today’s win over bottom placed Dynamos.

On Sunday, Nkana Stadium will host a doubleheader that will see Indeni tackle Power Dynamos in the lunchtime fixture before Nkana hosts Prison Leopards.

FAZ Super Division – Week 30

Chambishi 2-1 Lusaka Dynamos

Green Buffaloes 1-2 Green Eagles

Kabwe Warriors 2-0 Nkwazi

Kansanshi Dynamos 1-2 Forest Rangers

Konkola 3-0 Kafue Celtic

Red Arrows 1-1 Zanaco

Zesco United 2-1 Buildcon

10/04/2022

Indeni Vs Power Dynamos

Nkana Vs Prison Leopards