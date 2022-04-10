President Hakainde Hichilema has retaliated his new dawn administration’s commitment to working with the church to foster national development.

President Hichilema says it is important that government and the church work together in serving people in the country.

Mr Hichilema was speaking when he attended a church service at United Church of Zambia(UCZ) All Saints Congregation in Mongu today.

The Head of State noted that the church and government are not competitors but partners in development.

“Let me indicate that we want to work with the church in serving our people as we are not competitors. We need to work together to better the lives of people,” he said.

President Hichilema further assured that his administration will endeavour to serve the country diligently in developing the country.

And the President indicated that he was delighted to worship with the other congregants at UCZ on Palm Sunday.

“Am happy to worship with you today as the body of Christ is one despite the different church denominations,” he said.

And UCZ Bishop, Roy Kanchele commended the President and his administration for the positive strides being made which includes free education, increased Constituency Development Fund(CDF) allocation, recruitment of teachers and health personnel, among others.

” These recruitments will help deliver jobs to our young people. The free education is a milestone achievement as it has put a smile on faces of many parents who could not afford to pay for school fees,” he said.

Bishop Kanchele further appealed to President Hichilema to address the poor state of some main roads in Western province.

And in his homely, Bishop Kanchele said people should seek to serve God in their lives as they celebrate Palm Sunday.

He also prayed that God grants wisdom to those in leadership as they run the affairs of the country.

President Hichilema, who is in Western Province to grace this year’s Kuomboka traditional ceremony, also commissioned the rice milling plant for Country Millers Limited and toured Mabumbu Crocodile Farm.

The Head of State is this afternoon also expected to attend the Royal banquet which will be hosted by the Litunga Lubosi Imwiko II.

The Kuomboka ceremony was last held three years ago due to low water levels and the COVID-19 pandemic, respectively.