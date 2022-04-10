Defence Minister Ambrose Lufuma says the 50 per cent allowance given to soldiers who serve on United Nations (UN) mission assignments is governed by Statutory Instrument Number 7 of 1994 which was amended through Statutory Instrument Number 67 of 2002.

And Lufuma has warned members of the public against inciting or seducing members of the defence force by commenting on military matters.

In a statement, Lufuma explained that the process to amend the law that will enable the men and women in uniform to receive 100 per cent of their United Nations (UN) allowances has already begun and once it is completed, the policy directive by President Hakainde Hichilema will then be implemented.

“In light of the policy directive policy directive given by President Hakainde regarding the need for soldiers to receive 100 of the UN allowances, there are certain modalities which have to be effected in order to bring about the requisite changes to the law,” “The immediate action that has to be taken is to amend the law by repealing Statutory Instrument Number 7 of 1994 and Statutory Instrument 67 of 2002,” read the statement part.

Lufuma said the process has already begun and once it is completed the policy directive will then be implemented.

And Lufuma stated that law decriminalizalises inciting or seducing members of the defence force by issuing and commenting on military matters.

“It is on this premise that we urge the public to desist from inciting or seducing members of the defence force by issuing and commenting on military matters with the intention to incite members of the defence force to rise against the government,” he stated. “The law criminalized such acts under section 48 and 49 of the Penal Code Cap 87 of the Laws of Zambia with a prescribed sentence of life imprisonment upon conviction for the offence of Inciting mutiny.”

The defence minister also stressed that based on the foregoing premise, the government sternly warns the public against committing such vices to avoid abrogating the law.

“I urge the public to take heed of this kind and timely advise to avoid finding themselves on the wrong side of the law,” said Lufuma.