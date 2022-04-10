Chief Government spokesperson Chushi Kasanda has described the drug situation in Western Province as stable.

Speaking after touring Zambia Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMSA)- Mongu Medical Stores, Ms Kasanda said the drug situation in the Western province is now stable.

Ms Kasanda, who is also Information and Media Minister, said the medical stores are now equipped with essential drugs and distribution to other health facilities in the province has since commenced.

“We are happy that the provincial medical stores are now equipped and this is a plus to the government because this is a challenge that the Ministry of Health has been facing,” she said.

Ms Kasanda said the new dawn government is committed to ensuring that health services are made available in all health centres in the country.

The distribution of drugs is ongoing. Countrywide.

And ZAMSA Mongu Hub Manager for Western region Nayoto Namataa explained that the distribution of drugs to all the 16 districts in the province is underway.

Ms Namataa who was found at the medical stores says trucks destined to Mitete and Lukulu districts says the consignment for Limulunga, Kalabo, Sioma and Sesheke districts were dispatched early morning today.

“We are now loading the third truck taking medicine to Mitete and Lukulu districts after seeing off those that were going to Limulunga and three other districts,” she mentioned.

And Western Province Health Director Francis Liywali said the government is concerned with the welfare of the people hence it has to move very quickly to ensure that all essential drugs are provided.

Dr Liywali notes that the current drug stock is able to last for three months.

“We can confirm that at some point we had experienced a shortage of drugs but now the situation has been normalised,” he stated.

Meanwhile, United Party for National Development (UPND) National Youth Chairperson Gilbert Liswaniso has commended the government for responding to the concerns of the people, country wide.

The distribution of drugs under the Ministry of Health is an on-going exercise across the country.