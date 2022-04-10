9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, April 10, 2022
General News
Kuomboka ceremony is key to boost the hospitality industry — HH

By Chief Editor
The Litunga Lubosi Imwiko II has embarked on his six hour-long journeys from Lealui Royal Village in winter to his summer Palace in Limulunga Royal Village.

President Hakainde Hichilema arrived in Lealui Royal Village about 10: 00hrs to see off the Litunga Lubosi Imwiko II on his journey to Limulunga.

President Hichilema paid a courtesy call on the Litunga before he accompanied him on the Nalikwanda Royal badge (boat) enroute to Limulunga.

The Head of State will later this afternoon receive the Litunga when the Nalikwanda docks at the Nayuma harbour in Limulunga.

Members of the diplomatic call who were on hand to witness the Kuomboka ceremony also paid a courtesy call on the Litunga.

Meanwhile, thousands of people who include senior government officials, local and international tourists gathered in Lealui to witness the prestigious Kuomboka ceremony of the Lozi people.

The Kuomboka Ceremony of the Lozi speaking people in Western Province was last held in 2018 due to the outbreak of the Corona Virus.

And President Hakainde Hichilema says the Kuomboka ceremony will boost the tourism sector that will result in economic development in the province and the country at large.

The President added that through the ceremony, its culture and heritage is transmitted to the future generation.

He further pointed out that the heritage and culture of the ceremony attracts people from all walks of life thereby boosting the tourism industry.

President Hichilema said the Kuomboka ceremony is an income generating activity which boosts the hospitality industry in the province.

“ The many tourists who have come to witness the Kuomboka ceremony will be exposed and able to see various tourist attractions that the country has such as the Victoria falls, the N’cwala ceremony among many other sites, “ he said.

This year’s Kuomboka ceremony is being celebrated under the theme: Unity in Diversity.

