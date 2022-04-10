9.5 C
Lubinda focused on Uniting PF rather than contesting for Presidency

Patriotic Front acting president Given Lubinda has said that his name will not be on the ballot paper at the party’s convention and that he has opted to focus on ensuring a smooth leadership transition.

Lubinda said while he might have presidential ambitions but was focusing on a bigger picture of ensuring a united and peaceful transition from Edgar Lungu to the next party president

“There is even nothing to think about. I have said that President Edgar Chagwa Lungu put me in a very difficult position when he appointed me vice-president and acting president of the party because he put me in a position that is crucial in ensuring that there is a party for people to even talk about and that is primary on my mind,” he said. “I am sure that even now, there are some aspirants who have been complaining about the decisions which are being made and wondering are they decisions to favour one from another.”

Lubinda said if not handled well there was not going to be a party to talk about after the convention.

“I have been put in an awkward position by being acting president of the party. I am not denying myself a chance I think I must look at the bigger picture. I can’t think only about myself as being president of the party without thinking if there will be a party. I may have ambitions to become president but the president of what? A disintegrated party? I would rather spend my energy organising the party so that I become a member of a strong party than concentrating on my selfish personal interests and ending up president of a disunited party,” he said.

Previous articleHH urges the Export Trading Group to advance cashew nut business

