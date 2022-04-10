The governing United Party for National Development (UPND) leadership in Ndola District on the Copperbelt has warned opposition politicians against issuing personal attacks on Republican President Hakainde Hichilema.

UPND Ndola District Media Secretary William Sitali has said politicians should not insult President Hichilema in the name of providing checks and balances to the New Dawn Government.

Mr. Sitali said the UPND in Ndola District was saddened that Patriotic Front (PF) members and other politicians have launched personal attacks against the Head of State.

He said the PF is not eligible to criticize the UPND Government because it failed to fulfill campaign promises among them lowering taxes and putting money in people’s pockets when it ruled for 10 years.

Mr. Sitali said people should not expect the UPND government to fulfill all promises in just three months of presiding over its first National Budget

“It is very saddening to note that the PF members and other political members like Sean Tembo and Chilufya Tayali has taken center stage on a personal level to insult the Republican President Mr Hakainde Hichilema and not the presidency. We’re advising them that checks and balances is not insulting the president but giving out advise in a sane way as such we advise these political failures to use sane language or else we’ll take them on personal level as well as a party,” Mr. Sitali said.

“We also advise the former ruling party members to behave as former ministers not like street kids. They must show maturity when giving advice not the insults they’re showering on the president. They must also realize that they never fulfilled promises in ten years as such they should not expect the UPND government to fulfill all promises in just three months after presiding over its budget. Development is a process so you can’t start a national developmental process and finish it within two months,” he said.

Mr. Sitali said the PF left many problems that the New Dawn Government is fixing.

“All what PF is pointing at in terms of failures to UPND are their own failures. They failed to employ teachers and nurses in ten years, failed to pay council workers and other retirees and they want the UPND government to employ all teachers in three months. It’s not fair and sane. We warn the opposition to stop insulting the president in his personal capacity. As we always advise the opposition, the reconciliation process the president has embraced must not be taken as weakness but must be appreciated by all instead of undermining him by abusing the love he’s showing to the country. He means unity so everyone must support it,” Mr. Sitali added.