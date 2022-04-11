At least 12 unionised workers at Zampalm Company Limited in Kanchibiya district in Muchinga province, have been fired for alleged gross misconduct and inciting over 600 other workers to participate in strike action last month.

The development has been confirmed to the Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS) by Zampalm Union Chairperson, Alex Mukuka, who is among the fired employees.

Mr Mukuka said the 12 unionised workers were fired around 11:30 hours on Saturday.

He expressed sadness that management at the company decided to fire the workers instead of engaging in dialogue to settle the matter amicably as promised.

Mr Mukuka said over 600 Zampalm workers went on six-day strike action last month to press for improved conditions of service.

He explained that the workers resolved to go on strike demanding a 100 per cent salary increment, payment of their gratuity and calling for the dismissal of Zampalm Company Limited General Manager, David Kasubakanya among other demands.

Mr Mukuka has since called on the Department of Labour in the district to intervene in the matter before legal action is taken against Zampalm management.

“The remaining Zampalm workers are now working in fear as they do not feel protected by their management,” said Mr Mukuka.

And Sylvester Mwelwa, one of the fired workers, has described the action by management as unfortunate.

Mr Mwelwa has since appealed to relevant authorities to help the workers be reinstated saying the dismissal is unjustified.

He said rushing to fire the workers will not solve the problems that Zampalm Company Limited is currently facing.

“We decided to dialogue with management after a six-day strike action but it is very sad that management has decided to fire us,” he said.

And when contacted for a comment, a Senior Zalmpalm Management employee, who sought anonymity, confirmed that 12 workers have been fired but declined to comment further.

Muchinga Province Principal Labour Officer, Moses Chatepa, also confirmed receiving a message on the dismissal of 12 Zampalm Company workers.

Mr. Chatepa said a detailed report will be issued soon.

“We have received the message on the firing of 12 Zampalm workers in Kanchibiya and will investigate the matter,” he said.