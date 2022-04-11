Prof Krikor Erzingastian, turns 80 years today!

Prof Krikor, as he is commonly known started teaching medical students at the University of Zambia Ridgeway Campus in 1979. He is the longest serving lecturer and known as father of surgery in Zambia.He is described as a selfless man who has dedicated his life to serving mankind particularly the underprivileged.It is his nature to provide surgical services to poor communities at no cost. Every student who has been privileged to be taught by him lauds his meticulous physical examination technique.A very useful diagnostic tool in poorly resourced settings with limited biomedical technology support.

Happy Birthday Prof Krikor!!