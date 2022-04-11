Chipolopolo new boy Aime Mabika has a memorable first start of the new season for USA MLS side Inter Miami.

=SOUTH AFRICA

Striker Gamphani Lungu converted a 63rd minute penalty in SuperSport United 3-2 loss to TTM on Friday in their Nedbank Cup quarterfinal exit.



=TANZANIA

Rally Bwalya started while Clatous Chama was on the bench for second placed Simba SC in Sunday’s 0-0 away draw at number eight side Polisi.

=USA

Defender Aime Mabika made his first MLS start of the new season for Inter Miami on Saturday to help his struggling club to their first victory of the campaign in a bottom two clash against visitors New England Revolution that they won 3-2.

Mabika played the full 90 minutes for Phil Neville’s bottom of the log team who are now tied on 4 points with New England after six MLS games played.

=SCOTLAND

-Rangers: Fashion Sakala played the full 90 minutes for second placed Rangers in Sundays 4-0 away win over third from bottom St Mirren but was not on target.

-Raith Rovers: Defender Frankie Musonda’s Raith Rovers suffered their second successive Scottish Championship defeat following a 1-0 home loss to fellow mid-table side Greenock Morton on Saturday.

Musonda played the full 90 minutes for his fifth placed side.

=DENMARK

-Midtjylland: Midfielder Edward Chilufya started for his second placed side in Sunday’s top two 1-0 away loss at FC Copenhagen and was later substituted in the 56th minute.



-Horsens: Midfielder Lubambo Musonda played the full 90 minutes for second division side Horsens in the third placed clubs’ 0-0 home draw against number five team FC Fredericia.

=RUSSIA

Midfielder Klings Kangwa got a second yellow in the 86th minute of Sunday’s 3-0 away loss by the second from bottom side at ninth placed Spartak Moscow.



=ENGLAND

-Brighton: Enock Mwepu created one and scored one in Brighton’s 2-1 away win over Arsenal on Saturday in a match he played the opening 77 minutes.

-Leicester City: Patson Daka was also on the winning side on Sunday but not on target in Leicester’s 2-1 home win over Crystal Palace. He was substituted in the 76th minute.