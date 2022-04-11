The Meteorological Department has advised the general public not to panic on the cold wave being experienced in the country, stating that it is a temporary situation and normal in the month of April.

Meteorologist Peggy Thole says the country will continue experiencing the cold wealth because the month of April is a transition month where the weather changes from summer to winter.

Ms Thole notes that such kind of weather condition where it becomes cold and sometimes rainy in April is very normal because the weather is trying to adjust to the next season adding that this should not at all make the public worried.

ZANIS reports that the Meteorologist explained in an interview that what is happening right now is that there are South Easterlies which are a bit moderate coming from a cool region giving the country some cloudy conditions with low day time temperatures.

“This cold weather will continue today and tomorrow then after that, we will see a bit of some clearing such that we will have more of partly cloudy conditions where we will have more of some sunny intervals than the cloudy weather conditions.

“ The wind speeds will also reduce and temperatures will keep up but this will be temporal because on Saturday and Sunday we are seeing the similar kind of weather coming back, ” Ms Thole said.

She said this situation is expected to continue all through to Sunday simply because there is a high pressure system over the southeast coast of Southern Africa, a region which is cold so it is trying to advertise some cold flow over us.

She said the general public should not panic about the weather but keep warm instead and avoid open places so that they are not exposed to the cold.

Ms Thole added that windy conditions and dust are also being experienced and if people are not keeping warm they can get sick because of the cold and windy weather.