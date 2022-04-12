By Venus N Msyani

It is becoming clear that the United Party for National Development (UPND) government is plotting to mute the opposition in Zambia. If they succeed it will be the end of genuine checks and balances.

In the article Defending the opposition in Zambia democracy didn’t end with August 12 UPND victory it was argued that strong opposition is needed for every democracy to succeed. This article is a continuation of that.

Strong opposition breeds genuine checks and balances for democracy to grow. We must continue defending.

On August 12th last year, the Patriotic Front (PF) party lost the presidency not the right to offer checks and balances on the current government.

It appears the new dawn administration believe last August the former ruling party lost the right to offer checks and balances as well.

Reported by Lusaka Times, UPND Ndola District Media Secretary William Sitali argues that what PF is pointing at in terms of failures to UPND are their own failures.

Because PF failed to deliver in 10 years, Mr. Sitali feel the immediate former ruling party, which is also the main opposition at the moment, is not eligible to criticize the UPND Government.

The Chief UPND government spokesperson Chushi Kasanda holds same view. Recently she was quoted saying the former ruling party PF should not even have the guts to open their mouths because they destroyed the country.

An implication that the UPND administration want the opposition mute. In other words, only those who are supporting the government of the day should speak.

They seem ready even to tarnish the image of the military. On Monday, April 4, 2022, the opposition Economic and Equity Party (EEP) leader Chilufya Tayali was arrested few hours after holding a press conference to offer checks and balances. He has been charged for the offence of inciting to mutiny.

Have no much information about Zambia military but one sure thing is that it is among the most disciplined militaries in the world. It is a fact that can not be disputed by anyone.

Believing that a simple citizen can manage to seduce Zambia’s military is tarnishing the image of our military. Our military has not gotten to that low level.

It seems to be a scheme to create a democracy of no checks and balances through the fear tactics. If convicted, Tayali could face up to life imprisonment. No Zambian would want that to happen to him or her.

Anyway let me conclude with a question, why did Tayali arrest wait for a press conference?