The United Party for National Development (UPND) in Lusaka province has demanded for the immediate resignation of the Director for Public Prosecutions (DPP), Lillian Siyuni, on moral grounds.

UPND Lusaka Province Chairperson, Obvious Mwaliteta, has accused the DPP of being a hindrance to the new dawn administration’s fight against corruption.

Speaking at a media briefing in Lusaka today, Mr. Mwaliteta vowed that the party will use the very constitution that protects the DPP’s stay in office to remove her.

“So many UPND members are still in prison from the time of PF rule, no nolle has been entered. We have known this nolle prosequi today only on one side. The PF plunderers are the only ones enjoying this nolle prosequi. So this same Mrs. Nolle Prosequi Siyuni should resign,” Mr Mwaliteta said.

Mr. Mwaliteta further vowed that the party will do whatever it takes to ensure that the DPP leaves the constitutional office if she does not resign.

“We are not going to allow you madam to hold this country to ransom and do what you think you can do because you are protected by the constitution. The same constitution will allow us to proceed. We will start with Article 143 as read together with Article 144 and 183 of the constitution of Zambia to remove you from that office,” he said.

And Mr. Mwaliteta disclosed that the party will soon recommend names of civil servants who are allegedly loyal to the former ruling party, the Patriotic Front (PF), for dismissal.

He said if government does not act on the issue, UPND will take matters into its own hands.

“We are going to help them to move out of the office,” Mr. Mwaliteta said.

The DPP recently entered a nolle prosequi in a matter in which Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) former provisional liquidator, Milingo Lungu, was charged with theft and money laundering involving K4.4 million.