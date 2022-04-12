President Hakainde Hichilema says government will not condone the pilferage of drugs from public health institutions.

President Hichilema says it is unacceptable that drugs procured at a great cost continue to find their way in private pharmacies and deny poor Zambians access.

Speaking upon arrival at Kasama Airport this morning, Mr Hichilema said his administration will not take kindly to such illegality.

He explained that his administration wants to ensure that all public health facilities are well stocked with essential drugs and equipment.

Government has also prioritized the recruitment of health personnel to strengthen the provision health care services.

And President Hichilema says there is need for the Ministry of Education to work with local authorities to procure desks for schools.

He said he is aware that most schools especially in rural areas have recorded overwhelming enrollment levels following the introduction of the free education policy.

The President said his administration was elected on-premise of improving the welfare of poor citizens and remains resolute to the cause.

He also stated that the on-going recruitment of 30,000 teachers will further improve the quality of education.

Earlier, Northern Province Minister Leonard Mbao hailed President Hichilema for ensuring that all regions receive their fair share of development.

Mr. Mbao said the province has been allocated a number of key projects that propel social economic development.

President Hichilema is in Northern Province on a one-day official visit.