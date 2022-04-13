9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, April 13, 2022
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Chansa Upbeat About Zambia’s 2023 AFCON Chances

By sports
53 views
0
Sports Chansa Upbeat About Zambia's 2023 AFCON Chances
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Ex-Chipolopolo midfield star Isaac Chansa is upbeat Zambia can qualify for the 2023 Africa Cup to be hosted by Ivory Coast.

CAF is scheduled to conduct draws for the group stage of the AFCON qualifiers on 19th April.

Speaking ahead of the AFCON draws, Chansa said Zambia is capable of qualifying fo the Africa Cup.

He told National Team players to be positive ahead of the AFCON qualifying campaign.

Zambia has competed at the Africa Cup in 2015 under ex-coach Honour Janza.

“I think we have to forget what has happened in the past and look to the future. The future is now and obviously they (players) have to keep themselves ready for the preparation even as every camp starts,” the 2012 AFCON winner told FAZ Media in Lusaka.

“The players have to be ready and positive that this time around we will do well and we are definitely going to the AFCON.”

Chansa urged fans rally behind Chipolopolo in the qualifying campaign.

“I just want to urge the fans to be patient with the team especially the Chipolopolo because football is a project. We have a new coach now; we have to support him and everyone behind the team,” Chansa said.

“It starts from them (fans) because if they play a big role, then the players will be comfortable on the field of play and express their talents,” he said.

Previous articleZanaco Rise to 6th After Beating Celtic

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Chansa Upbeat About Zambia’s 2023 AFCON Chances

Ex-Chipolopolo midfield star Isaac Chansa is upbeat Zambia can qualify for the 2023 Africa Cup to be hosted by...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Zanaco Rise to 6th After Beating Celtic

Sports sports - 0
Zanaco have beaten Kafue Celtic 1-0 in the midweek rescheduled FAZ Super Division match to jump four places up the table. Striker and Captain Moses...
Read more

WEEKEND SCORECARD: 2022 ABSA Cup Final Moved to April 30

Sports sports - 0
The 2022 ABSA Cup final has been rescheduled to the end of April. Red Arrows and Napsa Stars were set to clash on April 16...
Read more

Kaindu Admits Zanaco Must Dig Deep For A Top Four Finish

Sports sports - 0
Zanaco coach Kelvin Kaindu says it won’t be easy for The Bankers to clinch top four finish in the FAZ Super Division. Zanaco have 39...
Read more

PRO’S HIT LIST: Mabika Starts in Miami Victory

Sports sports - 2
Chipolopolo new boy Aime Mabika has a memorable first start of the new season for USA MLS side Inter Miami. =SOUTH AFRICA Striker Gamphani Lungu converted...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.