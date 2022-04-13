Ex-Chipolopolo midfield star Isaac Chansa is upbeat Zambia can qualify for the 2023 Africa Cup to be hosted by Ivory Coast.

CAF is scheduled to conduct draws for the group stage of the AFCON qualifiers on 19th April.

Speaking ahead of the AFCON draws, Chansa said Zambia is capable of qualifying fo the Africa Cup.

He told National Team players to be positive ahead of the AFCON qualifying campaign.

Zambia has competed at the Africa Cup in 2015 under ex-coach Honour Janza.

“I think we have to forget what has happened in the past and look to the future. The future is now and obviously they (players) have to keep themselves ready for the preparation even as every camp starts,” the 2012 AFCON winner told FAZ Media in Lusaka.

“The players have to be ready and positive that this time around we will do well and we are definitely going to the AFCON.”

Chansa urged fans rally behind Chipolopolo in the qualifying campaign.

“I just want to urge the fans to be patient with the team especially the Chipolopolo because football is a project. We have a new coach now; we have to support him and everyone behind the team,” Chansa said.

“It starts from them (fans) because if they play a big role, then the players will be comfortable on the field of play and express their talents,” he said.